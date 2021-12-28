Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as low as $24.60. Eastern shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4,216 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eastern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 183,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

