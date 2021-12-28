Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

