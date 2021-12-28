EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Tops $655,093.47

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $655,093.47 and $1,027.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.28 or 1.00687732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.91 or 0.01309103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC.

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

