Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 644.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 126,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 75.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 12,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NYSE EW opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

