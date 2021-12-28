EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 792,764 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $14.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after acquiring an additional 810,919 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

