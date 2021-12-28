Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $18,025.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,232,868 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

