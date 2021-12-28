Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $38.92 million and $2.00 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

