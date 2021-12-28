Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,192 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

