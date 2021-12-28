Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,770.85

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,770.85 and approximately $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.