Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Up 32,661.2%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares shot up 32,661.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.48). 1,077,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.54.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.