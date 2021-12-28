Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 3,570 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77.

LLY stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $277.00. 15,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.08 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

