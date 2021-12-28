Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of LLY opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 109.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

