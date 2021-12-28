Elon Musk Sells 10,655 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14.

On Thursday, December 16th, Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62.

On Monday, December 13th, Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97.

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

TSLA stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,088.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,535,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,057.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

