Elrond (EGLD) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $244.90 or 0.00512237 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $187.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00027678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00076658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,953,525 coins and its circulating supply is 19,938,968 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

