EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:EME opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.