Endor Protocol Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $42,356.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00285178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010842 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002502 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00142922 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.