EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.01. EnerCare shares last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 373,004 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88.

About EnerCare (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EnerCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.