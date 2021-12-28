Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.33. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

