Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208,898.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $61.11 million and approximately $208,898.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00235212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.00 or 0.00526905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00076988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,348,578 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

