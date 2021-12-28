Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.10. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 421,193 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.