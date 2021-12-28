Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

NYSE ET opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

