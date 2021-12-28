Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eneti by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 125.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 224.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 161.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter.

NETI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.11%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

