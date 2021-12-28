Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.41. 6,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 737,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

