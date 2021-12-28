Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.41. 6,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 737,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
