Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $959,127.41 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $959,127.41 and $260,333.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00285034 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

