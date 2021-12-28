EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.90

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 18.46 ($0.25), with a volume of 494,505 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.52) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £348.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,102.35). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,197,411 shares of company stock worth $41,601,606.

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

