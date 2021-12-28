Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 479.1% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

