Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

