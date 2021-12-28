Enzyme Trading Up 50.9% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $124.64 or 0.00259837 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $223.44 million and $241.25 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

