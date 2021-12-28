EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

