EOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $505.54 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $505.54 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00006623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,042,479 coins and its circulating supply is 976,404,588 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.