EOSDT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $126.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

