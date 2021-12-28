EpiK Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.34 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $2.28 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

