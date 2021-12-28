EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

