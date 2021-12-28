Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.87

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.87 and traded as low as C$68.43. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$69.35, with a volume of 10,877 shares trading hands.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.31.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 over the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.