Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.10

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 16707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

