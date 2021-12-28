ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ERF Wireless shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

About ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB)

ERF Wireless, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of critical infrastructure wireless broadband communications products and services to a broad spectrum of customers in primarily rural oil and gas exploration areas of North America. The company was founded by H. Dean Cubley in 1986 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

