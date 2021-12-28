Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Shares Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.