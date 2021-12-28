ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 13.5% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $788,880.05 and approximately $67,183.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.