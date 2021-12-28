Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.51

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as low as $15.60. Escalade shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 12,082 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.