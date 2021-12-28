Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,594.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00395147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011048 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.40 or 0.01310345 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

