ETNA Network Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $145,296.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

