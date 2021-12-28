EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $2,350.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00440221 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,411,355,055 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

