Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Evergy worth $56,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 192,238 shares of company stock worth $12,443,750 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

