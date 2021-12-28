Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.92 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $123.66 million and $6.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,851 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

