EveriToken (EVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.00

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $44,135.88 and approximately $27.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EveriToken has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EveriToken

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

