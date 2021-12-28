Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.12% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

