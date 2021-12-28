Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

