Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.39

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.39 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 1332045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 399,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 91,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

