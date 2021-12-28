Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.43

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.43 and traded as high as C$42.89. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$42.89, with a volume of 16,891 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.43.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

