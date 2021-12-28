ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $530.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $335,619.53 and $530.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011036 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001309 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.